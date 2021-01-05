Tens of drug traffickers sentenced to prison

AT News

KABUL: At least 27 people who pleaded guilty for trafficking narcotics have been sentenced to two to 30 years in prison over the past week, anti-drug authority said on Tuesday.

A statement issued by the Courts of Criminal Justice Task Force (CJTF) said they were sentenced to incarceration after examining their dossiers by the Primary Court of CJTF.

According to the statement, 17 others were also sentenced to several years in prison by the appeal court of CJTF.

Counter Narcotics Police (CNP) has seized 30kg heroin, 12kg morphine, 16kg opium and 19kg crystal from the aforementioned convicted drug runners, it added.

At the same period of time, the CNP and other intelligence forces have arrested 29 suspected drug traffickers, including a woman during operation in different provinces. Dossiers of the detained drug runners have been sent to the related organ for further inquiry.

These culprits were detained with drugs in Kabul, Badakhshan, Ghor, Nangarhar, Faryab, Paktia, Ghazni and Khost provinces.

According to the statement, after examining the evidence and arguments from both sides, the CJTF court has convicted the accused traffickers.

All the convicted drug traffickers would have defense attorneys for their legal defense and will be convicted after separate judicial trials based on the evidence brought before the court and the Counter Narcotics Law of Afghanistan.