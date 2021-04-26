Tens of orphans live with no support in Faryab

KABUL: Tens of orphan boys and girls who have lost their parents in the ongoing war are supported by nobody in the northwestern province of Faryab, where one can find no state-run orphanage.

Mohammad Nasim is from Almar district but is now staying at a private orphanage in the provincial capital of Maimana.

He says that his father was a bus driver and was killed along with his mother four years ago in a roadside bombing.

“I was eight years old when I lost my father who was transporting passengers from Almar to Maimana. He and my mother were killed in a roadside bombing and I am now helpless. I learned that there is an orphanage, so I came here to live,” Nasim said.

More than 50 other orphan children have similar stories.

Abdul Baset Osmani, 36, runs the private orphanage in Maimana city, where they provide orphans with accommodation and education.

“As a human I felt responsibility. I held programs for orphans’ education in this orphanage and we cover about 50 orphans,” said Osmani.

Hamidullah Azimi, head of provincial office of human rights commission, said that 600 orphans are included in three private orphanages in Maimana city and Andkhoy district.