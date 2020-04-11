Tens of rebels killed in Badakhshan

AT News

KABUL: Afghan security forces have killed at least 27 Taliban militants in an operation conducted in northern Badakhshan province. Nine other Taliban insurgents were wounded, defense official said on Saturday.

Taliban fighters had a plan to attack some parts of Wardoj and Nasy districts on Friday. The nefarious designs of the Taliban fighters had repressed based on prior intelligence information, spokesman for the ministry of defense, Rohullah Ahmadzai said.

“The Afghan National Defense and Securing Forces (ANDSF) with support of aerial forces have killed 27 Taliban fighters and trashed their evil plan.”

11 Taliban fighters were killed and six others wounded in Wardoj district, while other 16 were killed and three others injured in Nasy district, Mr. Ahmadzai added.

A stronghold belonging to Qari Fasihuddin, Taliban’s show governor for Badakhshan province, had completely destroyed in the attack, the spokesman said.

“Weapon ammunition of the Taliban was also destroyed in the attack.”

Ahmadzai said no civilians were harmed during the operation, and also did elaborate about Afghan forces casualty.