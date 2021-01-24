Tensions between Dostum, Atta Escalating in Balkh amid Taliban Threats

AT News

KABUL: Marshal Abdul Rashid Dostum and former governor of Balkh province Atta Noor is rising in the strategic province in the north while Taliban have recently increased activities in some districts and the neighboring provinces.

Dostum who is busy these days in fighting Taliban fighters in Faryab province, reacted to Atta’s allies who had insulted Nezamuddin Qaisari, a powerful militia commander in the north.

Dostum rejected the disgrace as “invalid”. He also rejected a statement made by Atta’s son who had said that Balkh has its owner. Dostum said that Balkh is a common home for all people living there and it is not an inheritance from anyone’s father.

Farhad Azimi, governor of Balkh province and an ally to Atta had earlier insulted Qaisari and called him a criminal. Qaisari is close to Dostum.

He is from Faryab province and was arrested and sent to Kabul to be imprisoned three years ago. But he was released by Ghani unbelievably to work for the president at the verge of presidential election last year.

Qaisari and Atta are not in good relations. Dostum recently defended Qaisari, saying he belongs to the entire Afghanistan and defends the rights of every Afghan.