Terrorists Use Pakistani Drills in Kabul Attacks: Official

AT News

KABUL: First Vice President, Amrullah Saleh claims that “special Pakistani drills” are used in terrorist attacks carried out in Kabul.

“We have evidences that Taliban have received special drills from Pakistan and place them in Toyota vehicles to blast on the road sides,” Saleh claimed on Monday.

He called on police to carefully search the Toyota vehicles.

He accused Taliban of carrying out attacks, but the militants rejected allegations over having hands in the Kabul attacks.

Zabihullah Mujahid, a militants’ spokesman, said that some people were killed in police shootings after the blast.

Afghan officials have repeatedly accused Pakistan government of arming Taliban fighters, an allegation frequently denied by Islamabad.

Four people were killed in a magnetic bombing in Kabul city’s Police District 4 Sunday afternoon. The incident also took the life of a vender child while five other civilians were wounded.