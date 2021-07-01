The world will not accept an imposed by force government in Afghanistan.

As we see media reporting and firsthand accounts of Taliban offensives and attacks on civilian populations and infrastructure in Afghanistan, we continue to call for an end to the ongoing violence, which is largely driven by the Taliban. As U.S. State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said, “The world will not accept the imposition … by force of a government in Afghanistan. Legitimacy and assistance for any Afghan government can only be possible if that government has respect for human rights, if that government has credibility, if that government has legitimacy, including in the eyes of its own people.”

Over the last 12 years of war, over 38,000 Afghan civilians have been killed and over 70,000 have been injured. Millions of Afghans have suffered due to the death or injury of a loved one.

The Afghan people have seen enough of the Afghan-on-Afghan violence. As U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said last week, “All Afghans – all Afghans – deserve the opportunity to go about their days – doing their jobs, attending schools, shopping in markets – without fearing for their lives.”

The United States is firmly committed to assist Afghanistan and the Afghan people. As President Biden said on June 26 “The partnership between Afghanistan and the United States is not ending … we’re going to stick with you.” We will continue to support the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces and will provide $3 billion in security assistance in 2022. We urge an end to violence, respect for the human rights of all Afghans, and serious negotiations in Doha so that a just and durable peace may be achieved.