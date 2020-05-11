‘They were drowned by Iranian guards’, says fact-finding team

AT News

KABUL: A team working to find facts about allegations on the drowning of Afghan migrants by Iranian border, claims that they were drowned by Iranian forces inside Iran.

The team claimed Monday they had found evidences to prove Iranian forces were guilty in the incident.

Iranian officials had earlier rejected having hands in the incidents.

Hamid Tahmasi, head of the team said they would share evidences with Iranian officials for more investigations.

Reports said earlier that 57 Afghan who were trying to cross border illegally to go to Iran for laboring, were arrested by Iranian border keepers in the Dahana-e-Zolfaqar are and were thrown into the Harirod river after being tortured.

Several bodies of the migrants have been so far found in the river.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has asked for help from Iranian officials in an investigation. Tehran has said it would be ready to cooperate with Kabul.