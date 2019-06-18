Third polio case registered in three months in Uruzgan

AT News Reports

KABUL: A new polio case has been reported by local officials in southern Uruzgan province.

Dr. Saifudin, head of the polio campaign for Uruzgan said on Tuesday that a two years old kid was affected by polio in Meher Abad village of Terinkot city, the provincial capital.

“Family of the polio affected kid lives on the outskirts of Terinkot city and they (family) did not have access to health facilities,” he said.

Meanwhile, provincial health care officials said the anti-polio vaccine was not launched in Mehrab Abad village duet to security conditions, thus a number of children have not received the polio immunization.

Also, head of the immunization department for the southern provinces has expressed concerns over reports of polio cases in the southern parts of Afghanistan. “Seven cases of polio have been registered before, this (polio) is a great threat to the Afghan children,” he said.

In the past three months nine cases of polio have been registered so far, thus three polio cases in Urozgan, two in Kandahar, three Helmand and one in Kunar.