Thousands of inmates freed amid covid-19 outbreak

KABUL: The Afghan government has freed over 7,000 prisoners to avoid the spread of pandemic coronavirus and protect prisoner health condition.

The Detention Center’s Management said that the inmates have been freed based on President Ashraf Ghanis’ decree signed as a gesture of the Afghan Mujahideens’ victory against Soviet Union and to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

Farhad Bayani, spokesman for the Detention Centers said that they are working on a 50 bed hospital for the covid19’s affected inmates.

According to Bayani, at least 75 inmates have been tested positive for coronavirus in Pul-e-Charkhi, the biggest detentions center located Kabul.

Afghan health officials said the number of Covid19 cases in Afghanistan surpassed to 2,469. 331 patients have been recovered and 73 others died.

Meanwhile, Bayani said that inmates are going through medical checkups before the release.

“Before the inmates release, they are being tested for coronavirus.” He added. “The inmates in the rural are sent to medical centers and in the capital are sent to Afghan-Japan hospital if they are tested positive.”

Earlier, Ahmad Rashid Totakhail head of Afghanistan Detentions Centers told a press conference that 12, 399 inmates would be released in accordance to President Ashraf Ghani’s decree to prevent the spread of Covid19 in the prisons.

According to John Sopko, the Special Inspector General in Afghanistan, around 40,000 prisoners are held in Afghanistan’s prisons.