Thousands reeling after govt’s embarrassing grain distribution

KABUL: Residents of Kabul city criticize the government for what they called slightly donation of foodstuff during the quarantine days.

Kabul is in a lockdown for four weeks now and the government extended the day-time curfew for another three weeks for the fear of Corona virus outbreak that has infected nearly 1,000 across the country.

The government lately provided 1,000 families with 4.5 kilograms of wheat for each in Kabul as businesses are closed across the capital city.

But the people’s videos are going viral showing them complaining for the little donation.

One of these videos shows a middle-age man standing by a wheat sack, distributing the wheat to people.

“We don’t know whether this wheat was given for us or for our chickens? Is this the part of people from millions of dollars donated?” he said.

The first case of Corona virus was found some two months ago in the western province of Herat, which later spread to other areas.

The long-time curfew in capital city has caused concerns over people’s economy since most of Kabul residents are economically middle class who make daily livelihoods.

Wahid Omar, President Ghani’s adviser who is now heading a committee for containing the virus, said the 4.5 kilogram wheat was assisted as an experimental project, adding the government had bigger projects in the future.

People in the social networks rebuked Omar and the government for what they donated.