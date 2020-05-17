Home / Latest Updates / Thousands stand against Taliban, recapture checkpoints in Faryab

KABUL: Hundreds of residents of northern Faryab province has stood up against the Taliban rebels and had overrun their checkpoints in Shirin-Tagab district of the province. 

Shirin-Tagab District Governor, Zainullah Zaki said that the residents have seized weapons and ammunition and besieged a big sanctuary of Taliban in the district.

According to him, the residents arisen against the Taliban after the militants prevented five aid-trucks-donated by the Turkmenistan government to Afghanistan – to enter into the province.

Meanwhile, the residents said that they are trying to invade a big station of the Taliban, where the Taliban stored weapons and ammunitions. Local officials said the militants had opened fire on the protestors and wounded five people.

The Taliban group did not comment into the incident so far.

Faryab is among insecure provinces in northern Afghanistan, where the IS-K has also making a noticeable picture despite strong presence of the Taliban fighters.

The Afghan government has recently increased its operations against the Taliban after the group rejected the government’s call for ceasefire and reduction of violence.

