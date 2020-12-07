Home / Latest Updates / Three al-Qaeda affiliates detained in Nimroz

Three al-Qaeda affiliates detained in Nimroz

admin December 7, 2020 Latest Updates, Nation Leave a comment 20 Views

AT News

KABUL: Three members of a notorious al-Qaeda terrorist network were arrested in Zaranj city of Nimroz province, said a statement issued by the provincial directorate of security.

The detained terrorists identified as Mustafa, known as Ahsan, Hafiz Abdul Aziz, known as Asam and Hayatullah, known as Hafiz, the statement added.

They were involved in terrorist activities, targeted killings and also behind the recent attack on the guards of Kamal Khan Dam, the statement added.

The Afghan security forces assured that they will prevent any kind of terrorist activity in Nimroz province.

About admin

Check Also

Karzai condemns Kandahar bombings

AT News KABUL: Former President, Hamid Karzai strongly condemned two car bombs in Kandahar province’s …

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved