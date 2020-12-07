Three al-Qaeda affiliates detained in Nimroz

AT News

KABUL: Three members of a notorious al-Qaeda terrorist network were arrested in Zaranj city of Nimroz province, said a statement issued by the provincial directorate of security.

The detained terrorists identified as Mustafa, known as Ahsan, Hafiz Abdul Aziz, known as Asam and Hayatullah, known as Hafiz, the statement added.

They were involved in terrorist activities, targeted killings and also behind the recent attack on the guards of Kamal Khan Dam, the statement added.

The Afghan security forces assured that they will prevent any kind of terrorist activity in Nimroz province.