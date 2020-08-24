Three ANDSF members killed in Ghazni complex attack

AT News

KABUL: A Taliban car bombing in the central provinces of Ghazni, has left at least three members of the Afghan security forces dead and nine others were wounded.

Provincial Governor Spokesman, Wahidullah Jumazada said the blast took place on Monday morning in front of the Deh-Yak district compound. “The explosive was place in the Hamvee vehicle.”

Jumazada said that the Taliban set attacks on several security checkpoints in the district, however, it has been pushed back by the Afghan security forces.

Ghazni Police’s Spokesman, Ahmad Khan Seyrat said that the militants attacked some checkpoints in the provincial capital city. But he didn’t provide details about the number of casualties.

The Taliban yet to comment in regards.

Blasts and direct clashes between the Taliban and Afghan security forces have been intensified amid peace efforts to lay out a comprehensive ceasefire and sustainable peace in Afghanistan.