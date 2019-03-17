Three arrested on drug charges in Nangarhar

AT News Report

KABUL: Three people were arrested on Sunday in connection to drug smuggling, and they were caught red-handed by the police with over 28kg drugs in different operations in eastern Nangarhar province, officials said.

In a statement, Nangarhar Press Office said the Counter Narcotics Police (CNP) succeeded to discover and confiscate 25kg hashish and 13.11kg heroin during several crackdowns in Sra Rod, Rodat and Batikot districts of the province.

“25kg hashish had been seized in Ghazni Amanullah Khan area of Rodat district, the statement said, adding the drug was placed in a corolla vehicle, in which a suspect was also arrested in connection to crime.

In a separate operation, police seized over 13kg heroin placed skillfully in a corolla vehicle in Turkham-Jalalabad highway with its driver.

Similarly, a drug trafficker was arrested with 11g heroin in Sra Rod district of the province.