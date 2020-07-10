Three children killed in rocket blast in Zabul

AT News

KABUL: Three children in the southern province of Zabul were killed when a rocket they were playing with, went off, provincial officials said on Friday.

The incident happened in the Zozgar area of the Qalat district.

Gul Islam Seyal, provincial spokesman, said Friday that the rocket was prepared by Taliban militants to fire on the security, but the children found it and it exploded.

A number of other children were also wounded in the blast, according to Seyal, who said the injured were taken to a nearby medical facility.

Taliban did not immediately comment.

Seyal said that security forces seized and defused 13 mines placing by Taliban in the past three days.