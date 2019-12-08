Three civilians killed in Wardak drone attack

AT News

KABUL: Officials and residents in Wardak province say that three civilians including a woman and a child were killed in an attack launched by drone.

The incident took place late Friday in the Sayed Abad district, but did not elaborate who carried out the attack.

Representatives from Wardak in the parliament, said Saturday that both Afghan and foreign forces launch attacks there nearly every day and do not respect war laws. They said that most of the victims of such attacks are civilians.

Meanwhile, the human rights commission also expresses concerns over civilian casualties by government forces and Taliban fighters.

The commission called on the war parties to pay respect to the war law and avoid killing of innocent people.

Civilians have been repeatedly targeted by foreign attacks in different provinces in the past that sparked public anger.

Security officials have not yet commented on the Wardak attack.