Three foreign troops wounded in Afghan police attack

AT News Report

KABUL: An Afghan police officer opened fire at a convoy of foreign forces on Monday afternoon in southern Kandahar province, injuring at least three soldiers, the Resolute Supports said in a statement.

According to the statement, the attacker was killed in the fire return by the Resolute Supports forces. “Three Resolute Support service members in the convoy sustained non-life threatening injuries,” added the statement.

The statement further said that the Resolute Support would investigate the incident with the Afghan security officials.

However, the NATO-led mission did not elaborate about identity and nationality of the wounded soldiers as well as the exact place of the incident.

The so-called green-blue or insider attacks by the Afghan forces have often inflicted casualty on the foreign troops stationed under NATO mission in Afghanistan.

