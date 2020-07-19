Three members of a family killed in Taliban rocket shelling in Kapisa

AT News

KABUL: Local officials in central Kapisa said that three members of a family lost their lives after a rocket fired by the Taliban hit their house in Tagab district of the province.

Provincial police spokesman, Abdul Shaiq Shorush said the incident occurred on Saturday night during a clash between the Afghan security forces and the Taliban fighters, in which eight other civilians were wounded.

Shorush said the Taliban set attacks on Tagab district but earned a serious resistance by the security forces and were pushed back from the site.

The Taliban targeted the district compound but the rocket missile hit a civilian house in the area, he added.

The spokesman said that two Taliban and one Afghan security force were also wounded in the clash. He set the health condition of civilians satisfactory.

The Taliban did not comment on the issue by far.

Kapisa is located in the North of Kabul city. The Taliban exist in some of its districts that are not fully under the control of the government.