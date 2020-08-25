Three new polio cases reported in Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: Health officials say they have recorded three positive cases of polio in the south and southeastern provinces of Kandahar, Helmand and Khost.

Abdul Qayum Pokhla, head of the operational center for polio eradication in the south said that one of patients registered in Spin-Boldak of Kandahar and another one in Kajaki district of Helmand province. The cases include a 22 months old boy and 21 months old girl.

Meanwhile, head of Khost public health, Habib Shah Ansar said that one positive case of polio was recorded in Aspirai district of the province. The patient was 16 months old, he added.

With the registration of these new patients, the total number of polio patients surpasses 40 people.

Off 40 patients, 28 in the south, seven in west, three in east and two were recorded in the north of Afghanistan.

In 2019, the total number of polio patients reached 29 people. Afghanistan along with Pakistan and Nigeria are the only countries in the world that have been still combating the polio virus.

Polio is not a curable disease and the only way to fight the virus is to implement ant-polio vaccination.

But insecurity and violence in Afghanistan posed drastic challenges for the medical employees to properly implement the anti-polio vaccination in the country.