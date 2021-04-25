Three people found dead in Herat

AT News

KABUL: The dead bodies of three people, two men and one woman were founded in the western Herat province.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Abdulahad Walizada said that the bodies found in Kamakhulagh are in the north of the capital city of Herat. The victims were shot dead, he added.

The reason and motivation behind the alleged crime is yet to be clear, he said, adding that an investigation is underway to find the perpetrators.

According to some residents, one of the victims is a member of the Afghan security forces. There are also some rumors that these men had unscrupulous relations with the woman. But police denied to provide more details in regards.