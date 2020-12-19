Three people found dead in Herat

AT News

KABUL: The police have found the burned-dead bodies of three people in Injil district of western Herat province. Provincial security officials say the victims are a man, woman and a four years old child.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Abdulahad Walizada said that the bodies were burned out while they were detected by the security forces alongside the Herat-Karokh highway. .

The motive for the incident yet to be cleared, he said, but informed of an investigation to find the perpetrators.

Herat is located in the west of Afghanistan, where the residents have constantly expressed frustration on the rise of criminal activities in the province. The residents accused the local government of not paying attention to address security challenges.