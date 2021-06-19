Three Power Pylons Destroyed in Samangan

AT News

KABUL: The militants blew up three power pylons on Saturday night in the northern province of Samangan, leaving Kabul and several other provinces in dark.

Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat said in a statement that the pylons were targeted in Qachandara area of the province. The statement said that the technical teams were sent to the area to repair the pylons. According to DABS, the destruction of power pylons have also inflicted financial damages to the company.

Earlier, two power pylons were destroyed by the militants in Salang district of northern Parwan province.