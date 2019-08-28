Home / Latest Updates / Three rescued from kidnappers in Herat

Three rescued from kidnappers in Herat

August 28, 2019

AT News Report

KABUL: Three abducted people have been rescued from the kidnappers in two separated operations conducted by Afghan national police in western Herat province, officials said Wednesday.

Ministry of Interior in a statement said the operation was conducted in Karokh district of the province, where an abducted man was freed and a kidnaper arrested along with an AK-47 weapon.

In the meantime, two other abducted men were rescued on Wednesday morning in Zawal district of the same province. The abducted were kept hidden in a well, the statement added.

Kidnapping has become as one the great headache for the Afghan masses across the country. Early this month, after being abducted for 12 days, ten years old Sulaiman was rescued by the national police in Kabul, the capital city.

