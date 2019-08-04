Three schools to be built in Chaparhar district of Nangarhar

AT News Report

KABUL: Foundation stone for construction of three primary schools laid down in Chaparhar district of eastern Nangarhar province, official said Sunday.

National Solidarity Program in joint venture with the Iqra program has started constriction of three schools in Chaparhar district, said Nangarhar Press Office in a statement.

Chaparhar District Chief, Mohammad Sediq Dawlatzai said the schools would be constructed in next three months at a total cost of around 12 million Afs funded by National Solidarity and Iqra Program in the district. The schools will be constructed with one floor in five acres of lands with all annex rooms, he added.

He called on residents to cooperate with the government in constructing and protecting of schools. “These schools provide ground for our children purse education and serve their country in a best manner.”

The residence of the district and tribal elders have expressed their pleasure over construction of these schools in their locality and assured cooperation in construction and protection of schools.