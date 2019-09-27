Three students killed in Pakistan shelling on Kunar

AT News Report

KABUL: At least three students were killed after the Pakistan’s military missiles hit a Madrasa (Islamic school)in eastern Kunar province, local officials said.

Provincial Governor’s Spokesman, Abdul Ghani Musamim said that Pakistan military has shot over 180 missiles on Sultan district, where a 9-12 and 13 years old students were killed.

Meanwhile, former President Hamid Karzai has condemned the attacks and called on Islamabad to halt such acts and prevent further damage to the ties between two countries.

“The Pakistan military’s repeated attacks on Kunar are acts of aggression against our soil and blatant violations of international law,” Karzai said.

Such attacks have been repeatedly conducted on eastern part of Afghanistan by the Pakistan’s military. The attacks have often inflicted casualties on civilians.

Early this year, the Afghan government has summoned the Pakistani ambassador to Kabul regarding Pakistani military’s attacks on the Afghan soil.