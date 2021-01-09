Three suspects behind assassination of ‘Yousuf Rasheed’ detained

AT News

KABUL: Afghan authorities had announced they have arrested three suspects behind the murder of Yousuf Rasheed, head of Free and Fair Election Foundation of Afghanistan (FFEFA) and his driver.

They were killed in an armed attack in Kabul city on December 23 of last year.

The First Vice President, Amrullah Saleh said that two of three people involved in the assassination of Rasheed were detained.

“The assassins of FFEFA chief captured. They belong to a Talban cell known as Muslimyar group operating out of Logar. This is a tall and heavy proof that Taliban are targeting civil society members to weaken the voice of the Republic. They and their supporters must be ashamed,” Mr. Saleh said in a tweet.

However, the ministry of interior said three suspected were arrested in connection to the murder.

The case is not yet over, said a Spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, Tariq Arian, adding three people were arrested in the connection. According to him, other people are also involved in the killing scheme that must be brought to the book. “The case is under serious investigation to find other culprits.”

Yousuf Rasheed, was assassinated in PD 7th of Kabul city after unknown gunmen started shooting at his vehicle while he was on his way to office. His driver, who received injuries in the shooting, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Mr. Rasheed was a famous civil society activist.

The assassination of Rasheed sparked anger among his friends and media outlets. A number of journalists and civil city activists called Mr. Rasheed a true son of this soil who stood against totalitarianism. He was a talented personality, and always defends freedom of expression and democracy in the best manner. They called the sad demise of Mr. Rasheed a big loss to the country. Mr. Rasheed had maintained cordial relations and remained very cooperative with the Afghan media outlets in providing accurate and timely information.