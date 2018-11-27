Three US service members killed in Ghazni
admin
November 27, 2018
Latest Updates, Nation
21 Views
AT-KABUL: Three U.S. service members were killed and three wounded when an improvised explosive device detonated on Tuesday near Ghazni city, US official confirmed. One American contractor was also wounded.
The wounded service members and contractor were evacuated and are receiving medical care.
In accordance with U.S. Department of Defense policy, the name of the service members killed in action are being withheld until 24 hours after notification of next of kin is complete.
This comes as on Nov 24 a U.S. service member was killed while conducting an operation to eliminate al Qaeda militants in Nimroz province.
The killed member was identified as Sgt. Jasso was likely accidentally shot by Afghan partner force. There are no indications he was shot intentionally.
“The loss of Sgt. Jasso is felt by his family and loved ones, by all who served with him and by all on this mission to protect our country and our allies,” said Gen. Scott Miller, Commanding General of Resolute Support and United States Forces – Afghanistan.
Early interviews indicate the tragic accident occurred when the partnered force became engaged in a close-quarter battle during an assault on one of multiple barricaded al Qaeda shooters.
“Sgt. Jasso was killed defending our nation, fighting al Qaeda alongside our Afghan partners,” Gen. Miller added. “All of us, and throughout our coalition of 41 nations, recognize the threats posed by groups such as al Qaeda and ISIS and are determined to fight them here.”
Check Also
Kabul: Amodern irrigation system has been inaugurated in eastern Nangarhar province and will irrigate 4,000 …