Three women among four civilians killed in Baghlan airstrike

AT News

KABUL: At least four civilians were killed including three women in Pull-e-Khumri, the capital of northern Baghlan province, residents claimed.

According to the residents, the airstrike occurred in Joeeno area when the Taliban held a gathering. “I don’t have more information, but bombs were dropped on Qari Mohib and JummaGul’s homes in which three women and one man were killed,” said, a resident Akhtar Gul.

A spokesman for, 217 Pamir, a military corps in north of Afghanistan denied the civilian casualties, saying that no civilian suffered casualties in the airstrike in the Dand-e-Ghori area.

Spokesman Abdul HadiNazari said that 11 Taliban were killed in the airstrike.

Taliban Spokesperson, Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the airstrikes in Pul-i-Khumri but denied the killing or wounding of their fighters.

It is worth mentioning that on Sunday eight civilians were killed and injured in airstrike in the Dand-e-Ghori locality.