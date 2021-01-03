Top Chinese diplomat says relations with US at ‘new crossroads’

China’s relationship with the United States has reached a “new crossroads” and could get back on the right track following a period of “unprecedented difficulty”, Beijing’s top diplomat Wang Yi has said.

Wang, China’s state councillor and foreign minister, said in a joint interview with Xinhua news agency and other state media outlets that recent US policies towards China had harmed the interests of both countries and brought huge dangers to the world.

But there was now an opportunity for the two sides to “open a new window of hope” and begin a new round of dialogue, he said.

The election of Joe Biden as US president has been widely expected to improve relations between Washington and Beijing after four years of escalating tensions under the administration of Donald Trump.

Last month, Wang said he hoped the election of Biden would allow Washington’s China policy to “return to objectivity and rationality”.

Wang did not mention Trump or Biden by name, but he urged the US to “respect the social system and development path” chosen by China, adding that if Washington “learns lessons”, the conflicts between the two sides could be resolved.

“We know some people in the United States are apprehensive about China’s rapid development, but the most sustainable leadership is to constantly move forward yourself, rather than block the development of other countries,” he said.