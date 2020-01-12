Top Pakistani terrorist killed in airstrike

AT News

KABUL: A Pakistani national who was financing the Taliban group in the northeast of Afghanistan was killed in an airstrike, ministry of defense said on Sunday. He targeted by air while traveling in a car, Fawad Aman, spokesman for the ministry of defense said.

He was a Pakistani national and financial in charge of Taliban in the northeastern zone, he said.

The ministry identified the killed militants as Mohebullah, originally from Pakistan.

The Afghan leaders are waiting for intra-Afghan talks to end the longest war in the country. Peace deal between the US and Taliban are expected to be signed in near future and next step is the intra-Afghan talks. However, the Taliban group did not agree so far to hold talks with the Kabul administration, but said government officials may join the talks with personnel capacity.