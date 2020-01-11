Top Taliban militant killed in Quetta bombing

AT News

KABUL: An explosion in Quetta state of Pakistan on Friday has wounded a Taliban Shadow Chief Judge Abdul Hakim and killed several other top members of the group, sources said. The blast left 15 people dead and 18 others wounded, while some source said at least 30 Taliban members were killed.

According to some sources, the explosion happened in a meeting, was held with the participation of Taliban members, drug dealers and Pakistan Inter Service Intelligence (ISI) officials in a Madrasa in Queta.

Brother of the Abdul Hakim along with other key member of Queta Shura-a Taliban branch were killed in the explosion, including Abdul Latif and Nazar, the financial in charges of the group along with Abdul Manan the militants envoy for Uruzgan, Ghor and Daikundi provinces, sources said.

IS-K or so called Daesh has asserted the responsibility for the attack but some sources said the incident took place due to internal disputes. A Taliban Spokesman Yusuf Ahmadi has denied the involvement of any Taliban member in the blast.

The attack comes amid fragile Afghan peace process as according to some reports, the Taliban and US are trying to reach a peace deal within few days. The Afghan government has repeatedly accused Pakistan of providing safe ground for the Taliban.