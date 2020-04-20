Torrential rains and flash floods threatens millions

AT News

KABUL: The ministry of state in natural disaster management said that lives of over seven million people are in danger due to fatal floods flashed across the country during last month as the level of rainfalls have been in high summation.

Ahmad Tamim Azimi, spokesman for the ministry said more than one million people estimated to be more vulnerable that need immediate aids and assistants.

“We have categorized the seven million flood affected people,” he said. “The first category is 1,029,000 people, who need immediate aids, the second category is three million people and the third one is 300,000.”

To avoid the flaw of flood in residential areas, the ministry has a plan to build river banks, canals and stone walls around the rivers in five rainy zones in different provinces.

The floods flaw has claim the lives of 56 people and wounded around 31 others in past one month, according to Azimi. “Over 598 homes have been fully damaged and around 3,076 other houses partially damaged.” The damages included 38 mosques.

Afghanistan is one of the mountainous countries, where the flaw of floods is often usual as many parts of the country have a rainy climate. Some residents had spurned the government with criticisms for its negligence to pay enough efforts to fight the natural disaster across the country.