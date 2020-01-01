Trade between Afghanistan, Iran not balanced

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: Senior trade adviser to Afghanistan’s president said exports and imports of goods between Iran and Afghanistan have not been balanced.

Afghanistan wants to be a good economic partner for Iran, but both sides should benefit from this partnership, Cirous Allaf said Wednesday at a conference themed “Introducing Iran-Afghanistan Investment Opportunities in the Special Region of Dogharoon” in Mashad, IRNA reported.

He went on to say that according to the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Khomeini, “Islam has no boundaries” so why should Islamic countries boycott themselves. They should support each other and prove brotherhood in practice”.

When it comes to fraternity and neighborliness between Iran and Afghanistan, fraternal and joint interests are very important, so just as safeguarding Iran’s interests is important to us, keeping Afghanistan’s interests must also be important for Iran, said the senior adviser to the Afghan president.

Allaf, meantime, said that there must be honest steps in economic relations to influence political relations. If economic relations between the two countries fail, then political relations will not go well.

Economic programs can be the basis for political programs, businessmen and investors can be ambassadors for economic programs and approaching many economic and political programs in both countries, he said.