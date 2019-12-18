Trade decreases by 13pc due to delayed polls’ results: ACCI

AT News

KABUL: The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Industries (ACCI) on Wednesday said that the inordinate delays in announcing the preliminary results of presidential polls had left a negative impact on the business and commerce of the country.

The ACCI officials criticized the government’s negligence with regard to the private sector, saying that lack of infrastructure, security, political stability, and rampant corruption were some of the factors which had resulted in capital flight from the country and a drop in business and trade.

According to ACCI, their analysis revealed that the general state for business had been on a downward trend compared to the same period last year as it saw a 13.5 percent decrease.

Basir Noorani, in-charge of ACCI’s research unit, at a gathering presenting this assessment said the business situation was not satisfactory in the country.

Khan Jan Alokozay, deputy head of ACCI, on his part said the postponement of presidential election results had negatively impacted investment and trade in the country.

According to him, the preliminary results should be announced by the Independent Election Commission (IEC) as soon as possible so that the investment and trade activities in the private sector could return to thier normal state.

He cited custom duties and higher taxes as other challenges facing traders and venture capitalists.