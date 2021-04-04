Traders affected in Islam Qala fire block Herat highway

AT News

KABUL: The traders and truck drivers whose vehicles were destroyed due to a great fire in the Islam Qala port in the west in February, blocked the important Herat highway to protest government’s carelessness to their situation.

The protestors want government compensation.

Mohammad Hassan, whose tanker was destroyed, says that his income was 20,000 Afs per month.

“I want the President to pay me compensation. I have a 20-member family and I cannot work,” Hassan said.

The protestors are sitting in sit-in near Islama Qala port.

Rateb, 30 who sits in the sit-in, called President Ashraf Ghani to compensate his loss.

“My life is burnt and I call on the President to sympathize with me,” he said.

1,254 trucks and trailers were destroyed in the fire and affected traders by 50 million dollars.

Rafi Tabeh, spokesman of the ministry of finance, said that the accident was investigated by Ghani’s deputy.