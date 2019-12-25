Traffic accident leaves 12 dead in Ghazni

AT News

KABUL: A traffic accident in central Ghazni province has left at least 12 people, including women and children dead, officials confirmed Wednesday.

Provincial Traffic Chief, Munir Ahmad Baghtiar said that the accident happened late Wednesday after a car crashed into a truck on the Kabul-Kandahar highway in Ab-e-Band district of the province.

“Five men, three women and four children have lost their lives in the accident,” he added.

Most of the traffic accidents occur due to poor road condition and negligence of the drivers.