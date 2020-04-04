Tribal chieftain beheaded in Takhar

AT News

KABUL: Local officials in northern Takhar said that the Taliban fighters had first gunned down a tribal elder and then cut his head in Taliqan city of the province.

Provincial Police Spokesman, Khalil Assir said the beheading took place in Chakab village of the city. The militants had abducted Mullah Mansour after Friday night’s prayer, he added.

The Taliban has so far did not comment on it, but the militants had used to conduct such brutal acts against influential figures in the country sides.

Meanwhile, Assir said that one local police personnel has been killed by the Taliban in a clash erupted in Qartash village of the Talaqan. Two Taliban have also received injuries in the clash, he added.