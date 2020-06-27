Troop numbers could not determinant Afghanistan-US relations: Sediqqi

AT News

KABUL: President Ashraf Ghani’s Spokesman, Sediq Sediqqqi says that Afghanistan-US relations are based on the bilateral commitments and the number of American soldiers stationed in the war-hit country would not be determinant.

The US has reduced its troop number from more than 12,000 to 8,600, according to a peace deal signed late February with the Taliban. After nearly 20 years fighting Taliban, the US is now looking for ways to extricate itself from Afghanistan and to achieve peace between Kabul and Taliban militants who are controlling parts of the country.

Sediqqi said Saturday that the current number of the US troops is responsible to training, advisory and cooperation with the Afghan forces. He added that the NATO’s Resolute Support mission would continue in Afghanistan.

Pentagon officials have said that they would keep around 8,000 soldiers in Afghanistan, arguing that any reduction in troops would depend on the situation in the country.

Sediqqi said that Ghani’s administration welcomes the stateements.

Meanwhile, the CNN citied two senior US officials that Donald Trump is working to finalize a decision that allows the withdrawal of more than 4,000 troops from Afghanistan.

“The decision is not yet final and the defense secretary Mark Esper has met NATO officials in Brussels to discuss the decision,” the report said.