‘Truce continues despite some sporadic attacks by Taliban’

AT News

KABUL: The government says that its ceasefire offer agreed by the Taliban during the three days of Eid this week, would continue, despite some sporadic attacks by the militants.

“The cease fire is a complicated operational step that needs a durable and considerable coordination to prevent incidents and efforts in this regard would continue,” Javid Faisal, Spokesman of the National Security Council said Friday.

The truce seems to continue despite the Taliban have not yet commented whether to continue or break it.

President Ghani’s office had earlier said that the release of Taliban prisoners it holds in its custody as well as the intra-Afghan talks would depend on the continuing truce by the insurgents.

In response to Taliban’s agreement for the Eid cease fire, Ghani announced to release 2,000 prisoners of the group and 1,000 of them were immediately freed.

The National Security Council said on Thursday that a team from Taliban was in Kabul to work with the government for facilitating of the prisoner release.

Suhail Shahin, spokesman of Taliban’s political office in Qatar also confirmed the team’s visit of Kabul.

Taliban who have promised to release 1,000 government employees they are holding, have so far released 341 of them.

According to a peace deal signed late February between Taliban and the United States, the government of Afghanistan should release 5,000 of militants to persuade the group for an all Afghan peace negotiation.