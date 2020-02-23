Trump may seek India’s role in Afghan peace

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: US President Donald Trump is all set to prod India into supporting the peace process in Afghanistan, an administration official says.

Trump will arrive in India on Monday for a two-day visit for talks with host leaders, including Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on a variety of subjects.

Ahead of the presidential visit, an unnamed US official was quoted as saying: “We would just encourage India, as we are all regional countries, to do whatever it can to support this peace process…”

If a potential Taliban-US peace agreement is signed later this month and implemented, the official said American forces could be withdrawn from Afghanistan.

With regard to the US-Taliban understanding on reducing violence across Afghanistan for a week, the official said: “We see this as a major step forward.

Even after an end to its 19-year military engagement, the US would continue diplomatic and economic engagement with Afghanistan.

“We certainly would look to India to support this peace process – an important country in the region, important to the overall stability of the region. So I think if the issue comes up, that is what would be the request from the president,” he said.