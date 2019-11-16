Home / World / Trump pardons two soldiers accused of war crimes in Afghanistan

Trump pardons two soldiers accused of war crimes in Afghanistan

admin November 16, 2019 World Leave a comment 56 Views

AT Monitoring Desk

KABUL: US President Donald Trump granted clemency to two US Army officers convicted of, or charged with, war crimes in Afghanistan.

A full pardon was granted to Lieutenant Clint Lorance, who had ordered soldiers under his command to open fire on three men who were moving toward them on a motorcycle “with unusual speed,” according to a White House statement mentioned in a report by Bloomberg news. Lorance was originally convicted of killing two men in that incident. 

Trump also pardoned Major Matthew Golsteyn, a Green Beret who was charged with an unlawful killing in Afghanistan and was facing a court martial, the White House statement said.

According to the statement, Golsteyn had shot a man suspected of making a bomb that had killed two Marines “because he was certain that the terrorist’s bombmaking activities would continue to threaten American troops and their Afghan partners, including Afghan civilians who had helped identify him.”

About admin

Check Also

24 Afghans killed in Iran traffic accident

AT News Report KABUL: Afghanistan Embassy in Tehran said at least 24 Afghan migrants have …

© Copyright 2019, All Rights Reserved