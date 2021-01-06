Trump reiterates pledge to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan

AT News

KABUL: The US Outgoing President Donald Trump urges to pull his soldiers out of Afghanistan, saying that 19-year presence was enough in the war-torn country.

Trump is to hand over power to his democrat rival Joe Biden who defeated the controversial republican president in the November election.

The power transfer will happen on January 20.

Trump addressed his supporters in Georgia that it was time for American troops to be back home and that their 19 years presence in Afghanistan was enough.

“We were in Afghanistan for 19 years. We are bringing our soldiers home from a country that some of you do not even know its name. We will defeat everyone; we have armaments that nobody else possesses. But our troops are not stationed in Afghanistan to play the role of police. They are warriors and will be back home,” Trump said.

The US president emphasized on his military drawdown since he was elected as the 45th president in 2016. Making peace deal with Taliban in last February made the withdrawal certain.

President Ghani’s administration did not immediately comment on Trump’s remarks, but it had earlier that Afghan defense and security forces were enough capable to defend the national territory without a foreign support.

But military analysts believe that Afghan troops still lack enough capability.

“If we have a powerful government and are a united nation, then we will also have a powerful army,” said military expert Atiqullah Amarkhil.