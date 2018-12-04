Trump seeks Pakistan’s help with Afghan peace talks
admin
December 4, 2018
Latest Updates, World
32 Views
AT-KABUL: US President Donald Trump has sought Pakistan’s help with Afghan peace talks in a letter to Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan, its country’s Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said Monday.
Trump wants to end a 17-year-old war between Afghan security forces and the Afghan Taliban militants, who are fighting to drive out international forces.
US officials have long been pushing Pakistan to lean on the Taliban leadership, which Washington says is based in Pakistani soil.
Trump “has written a letter,” Reuters quoted Chaudhry as saying. “He has asked for Pakistan’s cooperation to bring the Taliban into talks.”
Last month, Trump said Pakistan doesn’t “do a damn thing” for the US despite billions of dollars in US aid.
This comes as Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad resumes his peace mission by traveling to Pakistan, Afghanistan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar with an interagency delegation from December 2 – 20.
He will meet with Afghan government officials and other interested parties to support and facilitate an inclusive peace process in Afghanistan, empowering the Afghan people to decide their nation’s fate.
Check Also
AT-KABUL: The Government of Japan has donated $9.1 million in support of UNICEF’s drive to …