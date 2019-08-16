Trump to discuss Taliban peace deal with his advisers

AT News Report

KABUL: The US President, Donald Trump is to meet his senior security advisers to discuss Afghanistan issues and the peace deal with Taliban.

Reports said Friday that the meeting would take place with secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, national security adviser, John Bolton and chief of US army, Joseph Dunford.

According to reports, Afghanistan developments and negotiations with Taliban that its eighth round ended last week, would be the focused in the meeting.

The US will pull a large number of its soldiers from Afghanistan, based on the peace deal to reduce the troops to 8,000. The US has currently 15,000 troops in Afghanistan.

The deal is scheduled to be signed between US representatives and Taliban negotiators on August 19 coinciding with the 100th anniversary of Afghanistan’s independence.