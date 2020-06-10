Trump won’t pull troops from Afghanistan; US congressman

AT News

KABUL: The U.S. Republican Congressman Adam Kinzinger said he believes Trump administration will not pull American troops from the war in Afghanistan unless intra-Afghan negotiations culminate into lasting peace in the war-weary country.

If the US leaves Afghanistan, Kinzinger said, the Taliban will use Afghanistan against the United States.

His comments echo the opinion of former US Senator Joe Lieberman and retired army general Jack Keanea who said that an American troop pullout would be tantamount to a ‘humiliating surrender’ to the enemy that has already been defeated.

On May 26th, with no timeline for pullout, US President Trump said that American troops would be “rapidly and properly” leaving Afghanistan.

Referring to the Afghan peace process, Kinzinger said he believes the process is moving on a “right path” and that the Taliban have no option but to engage in peace negotiations.

This comes as the Taliban leadership has expressed readiness to take part in the intra-Afghan negotiations, which is expected to be held by end of this month. Kabul government and the leadership of the High Council of Reconciliation has also voiced preparedness to start peace talks with the Taliban.