Trump’s Afghanistan trip has electoral facet

KABUL: In reaction to the US President Donald Trump’s visit to Afghanistan, some domestic analyst believe that his trip to Kabul was aimed to gain a political achievements before US presidential election, which is going to be happened on 2020. They say that peace deal with the Taliban would be one of accomplishment where President Trump will use it as an electoral card to win heart and mind of Americans in a bid to vote him.

Trump on Thursday night in a surprised visit to Afghanistan said that Taliban were ready for a political settlement and end of longest Afghan war. He added that Taliban looking forward for an agreement and that US try to take cautious steps at this point.

But a political analyst, Mohammad Musa Jafari said, “Trump is seeking an agreement with the Taliban to present as a political achievement for the Americans.”

According to him, the agreement would mostly focus on Taliban and American’ demands and wishes and that the positive aspects Afghanistan were not noticeable.

Another political expert, Akram Arifi has called the peace deal between US and Taliban a crucial success for Trump’s administration in the upcoming US election, saying that the failure of peace talks would put a negative impact on Trump’s honor in the election.

“Peace deal with the Taliban with the opposing of Taliban to engage in talks with the Afghan government is difficult,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mir Rahman Rahmani, speaker of the lower house of the parliament has called for formation of national consensus before beginning of peace talks.

This comes as Taliban Qatar-based political office spokesman, Suhail Shaheen said that they were ready to sign the first part of agreement and that ceasefire was part of it.

The optimism for peace deal have once again showed up after the Afghan government has agreed on release of top three Taliban prisoners in return for the two foreign professors, who were taken hostage by the Taliban since 2016. The move has earned warm appreciation and support by US and allies.