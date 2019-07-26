Trump’s wiping out Afghanistan remarks a ‘propagandist rhetoric’: Moscow

AT News Report

KABUL: Reacting to the recent remarks made by US President Trump to wipe out Afghanistan, the Russian Embassy in Kabul in a statement on Friday slammed them as ‘propagandist rhetoric’. It also blasted some Afghan political pundits who believe the current misery has been an unending cycle continuing since the past 40 years.

President Trump on Monday said that he could end the war in Afghanistan in a week but he did not want to kill 10 million.

Speaking during a press conference with the Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan in Washington, Trump said “I have plans on Afghanistan that, if I wanted to win that war, Afghanistan would be wiped off the face of the Earth. It would be gone. It would be over in – literally, in 10 days. And I don’t want to do – I don’t want to go that route.”

A statement from the embassy said that Trump’s statement on Afghanistan grabbed their attention. “The embassy doesn’t approve of such propagandist talks and it considers the proposal of violent military methods as possible options to accelerate the process of resolving Afghanistan issues as based on flawed hypotheses.”

According to the statement, Moscow advocates for a settlement of the Afghanistan’s situation through political and diplomatic means.

Meanwhile, the Russian embassy expressed its reservations regarding the remarks of some Afghan political figures and experts, who dub the current conflicts and misery as an unending cycle continuing since the past 40 years – which covers the Soviet Union troops’ presence in Afghanistan, an era which the statement describes as separate which preceded the current violence and conflicts in the country.

The statement in this regard said: “The remarks which call the past 40 years as the disastrous times in the history of the Afghan community are unfounded because they cover the years of Soviet military presence in the country; whereas those forces – after repeated requests of the Afghan government from the Soviet Union – had merely rushed to the help of the official Afghan regime in power then.”

The statement said that it is pertinent to mention that the withdrawal of residual Soviet troops from Afghanistan was carried out under the command of the leadership of the Soviet Union, adding that decision was based on political rationality and not on the happenings of the battlefield.

It should not be forgotten that huge amounts of aid were put at the disposal of Afghan people by the Soviet Union, maintained the statement, adding, presently, a vast majority of the elderly Afghans who lived in that period acknowledged receiving such assistance.

The reckless remarks by Trump provoked a public outcry in Afghanistan and evoked furious reactions from politico. Shortly after, the Afghan government asked its US counterpart for clarification in this regard.

Meanwhile, Iran also denounced Trump’s recent comments about being able to demolish Afghanistan in ten days if he wanted to win the war as “racist and unacceptable.”

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyed Abbas Mousavi described the comments as “racist and unacceptable,” adding that they threaten international peace and security.