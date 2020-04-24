‘Trust-deficit between stakeholders hindering Afghan peace talks’

AT News

KABUL: Timothy Weeks, an instructor of the American University of Afghanistan – held in Taliban’s custody for years – has termed the lack of trust between the both sides is a challengeable issue in the Afghan peace process.

“I think trust is one of the key problems and that how you build trust,” Week said in an interview with the VOA. “The only way for trust building is to enter into negotiation table.”

The Australian Timothy Weeks and America Kevin King, who were working for the American University of Afghanistan, were abducted by the Taliban in 2016 from Kabul. The instructors were released in return for the three top Taliban members, Anas Haqqani – the younger brother of Sirajuddin Haqqani, leader of Haqqni terrorist network, Haji Mali Khan and Hafiz Rashid Omari.

Timothy said that he was in touch with a number of people represent themselves as Taliban throughout twitter.

He has expressed love for Afghanistan and its people and cited the appreciation of Afghan people.

Weeks was invited to the US-Taliban peace deal ceremony in February, where he met some Taliban members including Anas Haqqani, who was released in return for the two foreign instructors.