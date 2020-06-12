Turkey delivers critical medical aid to Afghanistan in response to global pandemic

AT News

KABUL: As part of allied responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, Turkey delivered around 75,000 protective masks and dozens of sets of medical equipment, including observation monitors, ventilators, oxygen regulators and concentrators, laryngoscopes, aspirators and aspirator kits, defibrillators, PCR machines, nebulizers and diagnostic test kits to the Afghan health authorities. These medical supplies are expected to be distributed to several Afghan provinces.

To date Afghanistan has also benefitted from further allied assistance against the Coronavirus. The NATO-led Resolute Support Mission has helped to provide critical supplies to Afghan security forces in 14 provinces, including more than 63,000 masks, over 31,000 pairs of gloves, more than 35,000 bottles of sanitizers and disinfectants, thousands of sets of personal protective equipment for medical providers and patients, more than 3,000 sets of protective eyewear and dozens of infrared thermometers; and the United States has provided 15.6 million USD of assistance to Afghanistan in support to surveillance, laboratories improvements, case-management, infection prevention and control, community engagement, and technical assistance, as well as 5 million USD of assistance for displaced communities.

Afghanistan has 23,546 positive cases of covid-19 and the Ministry of Public Health on Friday reported 656 new cases of the coronavirus from 1,159 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

The ministry also reported 20 deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 446.