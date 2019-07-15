Turkey extends military aid worth $4.5m to Afghan forces

AT News Report

KABUL: The government of Turkey has delivered military aid to the Afghan forces worth $4.5 million as part of a bilateral agreement between the countries, a statement from the mission said Sunday.

The Embassy of Turkey in Kabul said in a statement the aid will support the logistics operations of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).

Furthermore, the statement added that the financial assistance was extended to Afghanistan in line with the bilateral agreement that was signed by Ankara and Kabul in this regard on Sept. 21, 2018.

This comes as Ankara ratified a motion last year to extend the deployment of Turkish troops in Afghanistan for another two years as part of the NATO’s support mission in the war-torn country.

The legislation that was first passed by the Turkish parliament in 2015 also grants the government authority to permit foreign army personnel to be transported to and from Afghanistan through Turkey, according to Turkey’s Yeni Safak News.

It is pertinent to mention that Afghanistan and Turkey have longstanding and friendly diplomatic relations, which were established through the signing of Turkey-Afghanistan Alliance Agreement in 1921.